Private company TV3 provides more local content than government-owned TVNZ

by Cameron Slater on April 22, 2017 at 12:30pm

Seems a bit odd that a media company that has been specifically retained by the taxpayer to ensure our airwaves would have local content is doing less of it than a profit-motivated private company.

New Zealand On Air (NZOA)’s annual Local Content Report compares the hours of local television screened on each free-to-air channel.

It found that, for the first time ever, Mediaworks-owned Three screened more first-run (ie new) local content than government-owned TVNZ 1.

Although overall TVNZ 1 screened 11 more hours of local content overall than Three, once repeats were taken out of the equation Three dominated with 2,128 hours of new Kiwi-made shows to TVNZ 1’s 2,061 hours.

Just goes to show that the TVNZ Charter that compels it to produce local content isn’t a barrier.  In fact, it may be setting its sights too low.

The amount of local content screened on Three had increased by 239 hours since 2015, while TVNZ 1 dropped by 239 hours.

Three’s increase was partly attributed by the report to Dai Henwood-hosted game show Family Feud, which had contributed 111 hours to Three’s yearly total.

The channel with the most local content overall was Maori Television.

That begs the question:  With NZ on Air pumping out the taxpayer dollars to subsidise local content, is there any reason for the taxpayer to own a television company?   It can be spun off and continue to compete for the same funding as it does now.

 

– Stuff

 

