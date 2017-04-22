Private company TV3 provides more local content than government-owned TVNZ

Seems a bit odd that a media company that has been specifically retained by the taxpayer to ensure our airwaves would have local content is doing less of it than a profit-motivated private company.
New Zealand On Air (NZOA)’s annual Local Content Report compares the hours of local television screened on each free-to-air channel.
It found that, for the first time ever, Mediaworks-owned Three screened more first-run (ie new) local content than government-owned TVNZ 1.
Although overall TVNZ 1 screened 11 more hours of local content overall than Three, once repeats were taken out of the equation Three dominated with 2,128 hours of new Kiwi-made shows to TVNZ 1’s 2,061 hours.
Just goes to show that the TVNZ Charter that compels it to produce local content isn’t a barrier. In fact, it may be setting its sights too low.
The amount of local content screened on Three had increased by 239 hours since 2015, while TVNZ 1 dropped by 239 hours.
Three’s increase was partly attributed by the report to Dai Henwood-hosted game show Family Feud, which had contributed 111 hours to Three’s yearly total.
The channel with the most local content overall was Maori Television.
That begs the question: With NZ on Air pumping out the taxpayer dollars to subsidise local content, is there any reason for the taxpayer to own a television company? It can be spun off and continue to compete for the same funding as it does now.
– Stuff
