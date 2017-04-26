We produce 4.5 million tons of it every year and most ends up in the sea, what is it?

Did you guess pine pollen?
That same pesky pine pollen that gets up your nose and coats your windscreen with yellow dust could also be altering some of the world’s deepest ecosystems.
Scientists from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) say pollen from New Zealand pine forests has been shown to travel more than 1500km through wind and ocean currents, and sink thousands of metres into the ocean.
Niwa scientists have analysed sediment samples from the Kermadec and Tonga trenches north of New Zealand.
The findings show pine pollen is common, even in these remote deep-sea ecosystems.
Pollen was found to be particularly abundant in the deepest part of the Tonga Trench, 10,800m down – and the second deepest point of the world’s oceans.
Niwa marine biologist Dr Daniel Leduc said the steep topography of trenches was thought to funnel fine particles that sink from the surface waters of the sea, leading to high accumulation of fine material, including pollen, at their deepest point.
The study also found that areas where pollen is most abundant harbour the most life, suggesting that pollen may be a food source for some deep-sea organisms.
Dr Ashley Rowden, a Niwa scientist who co-authored the study, said the accumulation of pine pollen may also represent an unsuspected carbon sink.
“The gradual burial of pine pollen, part of which is highly resistant to decomposition, likely contributes to the sequestration of land-derived carbon.”
Further research is planned by Niwa scientists to investigate just how much carbon and nutrients are being transported by pine pollen to the deep sea around New Zealand, and to better understand the contribution of pollen to the diet of deep-sea organisms.
– NZ Herald
