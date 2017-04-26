We produce 4.5 million tons of it every year and most ends up in the sea, what is it?

Did you guess pine pollen?

That same pesky pine pollen that gets up your nose and coats your windscreen with yellow dust could also be altering some of the world’s deepest ecosystems.

Scientists from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) say pollen from New Zealand pine forests has been shown to travel more than 1500km through wind and ocean currents, and sink thousands of metres into the ocean.

Niwa scientists have analysed sediment samples from the Kermadec and Tonga trenches north of New Zealand.

The findings show pine pollen is common, even in these remote deep-sea ecosystems.

Pollen was found to be particularly abundant in the deepest part of the Tonga Trench, 10,800m down – and the second deepest point of the world’s oceans.