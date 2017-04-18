How is that registration thing working out?

Labour party and the teacher unions all tell us that compulsory teacher registration is what is required to protect the kids.

Labour is now also pushing for democratic representation in the new Education Council, because that will help too.

But what has registration brought us?

Boozed drivers, benefit fraudsters and violent convicts were among those not only charged in court – they were charged with teaching children. Dozens of Waikato teachers with criminal convictions, 76 since 2012, have been referred to the Education Council. And of that number, only four have been struck off the register. But a dean of education says given there are more than 100,000 registered teachers in New Zealand, the number of convicts was relatively small.

Oh that’s alright then is it? Just a few ratbags…nothing to be concerned about?

Information released under the Official Information Act showed there were 19 criminal convictions for Waikato teachers in 2012 – 15 were for alcohol or drugs. From January 2013 to February 2017, there were 26 alcohol or drug convictions, 24 driving convictions, three for fraud or dishonesty and two for violence. One charge was unspecified and one teacher was convicted on a raft of charges which included aggressive behaviour, physical handling, offensive behaviour, violence, sexual behaviour or contact. The more serious convictions, such as fraud, violence and sexual behaviour, were referred to the disciplinary tribunal. Of the six teachers referred to the tribunal, four had their registrations cancelled.

Only four? What do you have to do these days to get the arse card from teaching?

These are just figures from the Waikato, how serious is the real problem across the country?

-Fairfax