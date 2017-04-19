Religions are not defined by their followers. Knowing a Muslim or a Catholic or a Hindu who has a certain view about an issue is not evidence that their religion holds the same view. Islam, unlike every other religion, is highly political. It is an ideology designed for governing a society completely.

With this in mind, the feel-good story below proves nothing at all because for every one example like this one I can show you 100 ” Islamic honour killings” over the exact same issue.

…According to BuzzFeed, a 17-year-old named Lamyaa was texting with a group of friends about President Donald Trump’s views on Islam. A screenshot from the chat shows that someone in the group told Lamyaa that she was forced to wear her hijab by her father.

… Lamyaa texted her dad.

…Not all Muslim women are forced to wear hijab, which Lamyaa’s father’s sweet and kind response made clear. While Lamyaa acknowledged in a follow-up tweet that some women are forced to wear the hijab, many Muslim women wear it by choice. “Yes, a lot of women are forced to wear the hijab. That’s horrible and I have been one to point that out numerous times. That oppression however isn’t what the hijab symbolizes, it’s not why women wear it,” Lamyaa wrote in a note posted to Twitter. “I personally chose to wear the hijab, for myself and for god.” “Women — in the Middle East specifically — face oppression but it is due to culture, not religion,” Lamyaa added, according to BuzzFeed. “People often mix the two and say the cultural practices are religious practices. That is far from the truth.” -teenvogue.com

She is splitting hairs because she knows full well that the culture she is referring to is “Islamic Culture” as it happens in many countries across a broad range of ethnic and racial groups. The only thing they have in common is their religion. She has already acknowledged that many Muslim women are forced to wear it so her view of it not symbolising oppression is a reflection of the freedom she enjoys in America because she has a choice. Her kind father lives in Saudi Arabia. I doubt his kindness would be possible if she was living there given their Islamic “cultural” practices.

Hijab should be a choice. There are places where hijab is a choice. But often it is NOT. Not only was a 16 year old girl living in Canada murdered by her father (and/or brother) for not wearing it but there are places where it is mandatory, a Saudi human rights activist reminds us: In Saudi Arabia (the birth place of Islam and home to its holy shrines) if a woman does not wear Hijab, she incurs humiliation, interrogation, stigmatization and sometimes lashing and prison.The Westerners do not reject Islam because it’s Islam; they resent the faith because of what’s being done in its name and its Shariah laws; such as stoning, oppression of women and religious minorities, incitement and fatwas against noon-Muslims, endless supply of suicide bombers, chopping people’s heads and extremities and lack of tolerance for non-Muslims. Christian churches, Jewish synagogues, Muslim minorities’ shrines and Buddhist Statues are attacked, demolished and are not allowed in most Muslim societies. Instead of being defensive and defend what’s obviously wrong, we Muslims must think of revisiting the interpretation of the Quran, the Shariah law and the Hadith and see if Islam has been hijacked by extremists and dictators or is it inherently violent faith as many non-Muslims seem to say and think… -irfi.org