So, the rock star in Jacinda is yet to shine for Labour

Five months out from the election and two things are certain.

Firstly, Bill English is lowly sinking National and his support partners now aren’t enough to win unless he considers Winston Peters. Secondly, Labour are mired below 30% and Jacinda Ardern’s rock star deputy leadership has failed to fire up the voters…unless she has stopped Labour slumping further.

Roy Morgan delivers up yet another rogue poll for Labour:

In April support for New Zealand First was up 3% to 10.5% putting Winston Peters’ party now clearly in the box seat to decide which parties will form New Zealand’s next Government after September’s election the latest New Zealand Roy Morgan Poll finds. The overall support for the governing National-led coalition fell 1% to 45.5% with National support dropping 0.5% to 43% , support for the Maori Party dropping 1% to 1% and support for United Future dropping 0.5% to 0%, while in contrast support for Act NZ was up 1% to 1.5%.

, support for the Maori Party dropping 1% to 1% and support for United Future dropping 0.5% to 0%, while in contrast support for Act NZ was up 1% to 1.5%. Support for a potential Labour/ Greens alliance dropped 1.5% to 43% with support for Labour unchanged at 29.5% , while support for the Greens fell 1.5% to 13% . As noted above, support for potential ‘kingmakers’ New Zealand First increased 3% to 10.5%.

, while support for the . As noted above, support for potential ‘kingmakers’ Of the parties currently outside Parliament support for the Internet Party fell 0.5% to 0%, while support for the Conservative Party was unchanged at 0.5%, and support for Independents/ Others was unchanged at 1%.

Labour can’t win on those numbers and National plus Winston Peters win handsomely with 53.5%.

The Jacinda factor isn’t. Andrew Little isn’t working either. The only thing saving Bill English from electoral oblivion is the uselessness of Labour.

-Roy Morgan