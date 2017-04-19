Scum MPs and the Party Vote, cont’d

Guest post

This post is a continuation of the series on political parties who rely on the party vote to get MPs into Parliament.

Whatever we think of list MPs they are a fact of life in the current MMP system. So maybe it is time political parties when making up their lists start thinking about those candidates who put their names forward in electorates and work hard to build the party vote before those who dovetail on the hard work of others. The least a list MP should do is help grow their party support base and in a majority of cases put their name forward in an electorate.

National Party

After the 2014 election National had 60 MPs, 41 electorate MPs and 19 list MPs. They lost one electorate seat early on which has dogged them ever since. I wonder if they have learnt their lesson as they head towards the elections for 2017, and there are no National candidates with skeletons in their cupboards?

In 2014 the National Party gained 47% of the total party vote.

National stood candidates in all 64 electorates; they do not stand candidates in the Maori seats. In forty or 63% of these 64 electorates, the National Party matched or exceeded the overall party vote of 47%.

The electorates that did well for National and contributed the most to the overall National party vote were:

Tamaki 65.6%

Hunua 63.6%

Selwyn 63.5%

Epsom 63.4%

East Coast Bays 63.2%

Clutha-Southland 63.2%

North Shore 61.6%

Taranaki-King Country 61.3%

Rodney 61%

Pakuranga 60.2%

Waikato 60%

All these are strong National seats with Epsom National voters giving their candidate vote to the ACT candidate as part of an agreement. Paul Goldsmith is awarded a high position on the list for standing aside to allow this to happen.

Out of the 19 List MPs, 15 stood in electorates

The first 2 are the deals makers and both over the 47% party vote

Epsom 63.4% (Paul Goldsmith)

Ohariu 50.7% (Brett Hudson)

Followed by

Port Hills 46.8% (Nuk Korako)

Hutt South 45.1% (Chis Bishop)

West Coast-Tasman 44.9% (Maureen Pugh)

Palmerston North 43.1% (Jono Naylor)

Mt Roskill 41.9% (Parmjeet Parmer)

Te Atatu 40.8% (Alfred Ngaro)

Mana 40.4% (Hekia Parata)

Christchurch East 39.6% (Joanne Haynes)

New Lynn 39% (Tim Groser)

Mt Albert 38.9% (Melissa Lee)

Wellington Central 37.5% (Paul Foster-Bell)

Rongotai 32.5% (Chris Finlayson)

Dunedin North 32.2% (Michael Woodhouse)

Manukau East 19.9% (Kanwaljit Bakshi)

What is surprising from the above is the party vote: in all of these electorates except for Manukau East the National party vote was higher than the Labour party vote despite the Labour candidate winning the seat. Now, this is where the problems will be for the National Party this time round. These electorates are Labour party strongholds, but in 2014 a lot of the voters gave their party tick to National. These are the swing voters, where will their party vote go this time? The National party might be the loser, NZ First might be the winner.

The National Party have 4 MPs who didn’t stand in an electorate, so are these Nationals scum MPs? If we give Little a hard time for not standing as in electorate it is only fair we do the same for English.

Bill English

David Carter

Steven Joyce

Jian Tang

As been mentioned in previous posts list MPs have every right to be concerned about their list placing in 2017. If the vote drops by 5% that equates to 6 list MPs losing their spot. Now taking in consideration English, Carter, Joyce, Finlayson, Woodhouse, Hudson and Goldsmith are guaranteed a high placing that leaves only six places. Candidates who are prepared to stand in electorates and work hard to build the party vote and shown to have a hard working ethic in and also Parliament deserve a high list placing.

The worst party votes were in the following electorates:

Manukau East 19.9%

Mangere 15.5%

Te Tai Tonga 14.4%

Te Tai Tokerau 8.5%

Tamaki Makaurau 7.6%

Hauraki-Waikato 7.5%

Te Tai Hauauru 7%

Ikaroa-Rawhiti 5.4%

Waiariki 5%

Looking at the above highlights the question why the National Party panders to the Maori vote; there is no love for National and never will be.

The 2017 election is not going to be a comfortable win for the National Party; those who gave one tick to a Labour candidate and party vote to National will be reconsidering now that there is no Dotcom threat or Key factor. Then there are those who gave two ticks blue who are not happy with some of National’s recent actions will be looking to give the party vote elsewhere.

*The National Party need to update their photo on their website.