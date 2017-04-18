Scum MPs and the Party Vote cont’d

Guest post

This post is a continuation of the series on political parties who rely on the party vote to get MPs into Parliament.

Whatever we think of list MPs they are a fact of life in the current MMP system. So maybe it is time political parties when making up their lists start thinking about that those candidates who put their names forward in electorates and work hard to build the party vote before those who dovetail on the hard work of others. The least a list MP should do is help grow their party support base and in a majority of cases put their name forward in an electorate.

Labour Party

After the 2014 election Labour had 32 MPs, 27 electorate MPs and five list MPs.

In 2014 The Labour Party gained 25.13% of the total party vote.

Labour stood candidates in all 71 electorates. Thirty or 42% of these 30 electorates, the Labour Party matched or exceeded the overall party vote of 25.13%.

The electorates that did well for Labour and contributed the most to the overall Labour Party vote were

Mangere 66.9%

Manukau East 62.5%

Manurewa 52.7%

Ikaroa-Rawhiti 47.4%

Hauraki-Waikato 45.8%

Kelston 41.9%

Te Tai Hauauru 41.8%

Tamaki Makaurau 40.4%

Waiariki 38.4%

Te Tai Tonga 36.7%

New Lynn 35.9%

Mt Roskill 35.4%

Te Tai Tokerau 35.1%

Maungakiekie 35%

Within this top 14 are the 7 Maori electorates. That is why Labour have the fight over them with the Maori Party; they need them to prop up the party vote.

Four out of the five list MPs in 2014 stood for electorate seats.

Hamilton West 25.6% Sue Moroney

Auckland Central 21.6% Jacinda Ardern

New Plymouth 21.1% Andrew Little

Waimakariri 18.9% Clayton Cosgrave.

Not much credibility for those four candidates growing the Labour party vote. It also says something about Little and Ardern’s capabilities. David Parker is the scum List MP, he didn’t bother standing in an electorate and solely got into parliament as No 2 on the list and the hard work of others. Raymond Huo is another who didn’t stand in an electorate and just recently become another scum MP. This time round they will be joined by Little and Trevor Mallard and possibly some others. If an MP can’t be bothered campaigning in an electorate all it says is they think they are above all the rest who have put their name forward as a candidate and haven’t got any mettle.

Labour’s problem is they have in 41 electorates the party vote was less than 25% party support. Twenty-three are below 20%. The worse performing ones were

Tamaki 14.8%

Waikato 14.7%

Clutha-Southland 14.7%

Tauranga 14.4%

North Shore 14.2%

Epsom 13.4%

Taranaki-King Country 13.3%

Bay of Plenty 13%

Selwyn 12.9%

Hunua 12.9%

Helensville 12.5%

Rodney 12.3%

East Coast Bay 12.1%

Labour has little support from seven electorates within Auckland super city boundaries which makes it a little bit galling the mayor for Auckland City is an ex-Labour MP.

Labour Party 2014 candidate votes did not carry across into party vote. They were unable to convince the general public two red ticks. Looking at the electorates where they gain the majority of their party votes it isn’t too hard to see who are their target supporters; it is not the average Kiwi voter.