The secular nation of Turkey is no more

When modern Turkey was founded in the remnants of the Ottoman Empire by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, it was his dream that the nation would be secular. With clear separation of religion and state.

Under the control of strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey has slipped closer and closer to non-democratic Islamic rule. Now, after the weekend’s referendum the dream of Ataturk is gone.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared victory in a referendum that grants him sweeping new powers, as opposition parties alleged massive fraud. With 98 per cent of ballots counted, the state-run Anadolu news agency had Turks approving the most radical constitutional overhaul since the republic was founded 93 years ago by 51.3 per cent to 48.7 per cent. The election board’s official tally is yet to be released. A win would give Erdogan authority to appoint ministers and top judges at his discretion and call elections at any time. But as the president was calling “Yes” campaigners to congratulate them, broad swathes of the opposition were alleging foul play. Erdal Aksunger, the deputy head of the CHP, the largest opposition bloc, said Anadolu was “manipulating” results as it announced them. Erdogan’s campaign appealed to patriotic voters, especially those in the small towns that dot the Anatolian heartland where he won overwhelmingly. These Turks want a firm hand at the helm to combat the resurgence of terrorism, fight Kurdish separatism and defend Turkey’s global interests. Support in urban centres was much weaker. The nation’s largest city Istanbul, where the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party Erdogan founded has never lost a general election, looked set to reject it by 51 per cent. So did Turks in the capital city Ankara and more secular coastal towns along the Aegean Sea, like Izmir. Voter turnout was 87 per cent among the 58 million Turks eligible to cast ballots, according to projections. While narrow, the victory is a remarkable turnaround for a president who just nine months ago faced down an attempted military coup. The uprising was quickly crushed and, armed with a popular mandate to consolidate his rule, Turkey’s leader of 14 years now has room to crack down further on his opponents. In the nine months since imposing a state of emergency, he’s already fired more than 100,000 people and jailed 40,000, among them academics, journalists and judges.

That coup was likely orchestrated by Erdogan to consolidate his power. He certainly purged the civil service as a result.

It is a sad day for Turkey and for Europe. Turkey was once considered a secular bulwark against radical Islam for Europe. Not any more.

– Fairfax