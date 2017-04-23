Serious shortage of truck drivers

There is a chronic shortage of truck drivers which is leaving trucks parked up every day, an industry group says, and it is teaming up with the government to tackle the problem.

I just want to point out there isn’t a chronic shortage of train drivers.

The National Road Carriers group said it believes more than 1000 drivers were needed around the country. Its chief executive, David Aitken, said that with the government’s help it would draw up a plan to get more drivers qualified for the heaviest class of trucks – where the shortage was greatest.

It is with this backdrop that we need to talk about investing in good arterial roads for the country, not about more rail.

Our economy needs to have these roads. But most councils and politicians are so distracted by Utopian ideals that they refuse to put the money where it is needed most.

The Government saw this need with the Internet and spent (and is still spending) major dollars to ensure the information highways of New Zealand were put in place.

The same vision is needed for an arterial road network that expands our capacity towards the end of the century. At some point we’ll be having autonomous trucks and passenger vehicles, and they aren’t going to run well on the roads we have now.

– RNZ