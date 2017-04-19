Here is show 4 but you can catch the latest “Stirring the Pot” tonight on Sky T.V

Each week Cam and the others pull a random topic from the pot and have at it.
The below video is from two weeks ago, but you can catch the latest episode tonight at 8:30 pm on Sky Channel 083
There are plenty more planned and Cam is also discussing other shows with them.
It certainly opens up some great possibilities for offering Silver subscribers early access to original Whaleoil content.
Does at least one panellist end up saying the immortal words, ” I agree with Cam.”?
Watch the below video and find out.
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.