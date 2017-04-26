Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Government reacts under pressure in bad wog case
Here is show five but you can catch the latest “Stirring the Pot” on Sky T.V

by SB on April 26, 2017 at 4:30pm

Each week Cam and the others pull a random topic from the pot and have at it.

The below video is from two weeks ago, but you can catch the latest episode tonight at 8:30 pm on Sky Channel 083

Does at least one panellist end up saying the immortal words, ” I agree with Cam.”?

Watch the below video and find out.

 

Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.

