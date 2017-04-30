The slippery slope argument predicted this and everyone laughed “It will never happen,” they said

When people use the slippery slope argument many people scoff thinking that never in a million years would it ever get to an extreme. Pro-abortion advocates may have to eat their words because not only do we have partial birth abortions already happening in America now medical ethicists are preparing to slide one step further, right off the cliff into infanticide. Parents should be allowed to have their newborn babies killed because they are “morally irrelevant” and ending their lives is no different to abortion, a group of medical ethicists linked to Oxford University has argued. Photo: Alamy

The article, published in the Journal of Medical Ethics, says newborn babies are not “actual persons” and do not have a “moral right to life”. The academics also argue that parents should be able to have their baby killed if it turns out to be disabled when it is born.

They argued: “The moral status of an infant is equivalent to that of a fetus in the sense that both lack those properties that justify the attribution of a right to life to an individual.” Rather than being “actual persons”, newborns were “potential persons”. They explained: “Both a fetus and a newborn certainly are human beings and potential persons, but neither is a ‘person’ in the sense of ‘subject of a moral right to life’. telegraph.co.uk

Of course, they are still not at the end of the slippery slope as they are focussing on sliding people into accepting Infanticide by making it about imperfection and murdering disabled babies. It is hard to believe that abortion only became legal in the sixties and already only 50 years later we are already considering Infanticide. This is what happens when a society stops valuing human life and pretends that it is part of its mother’s body rather than a separate but totally dependent individual.

Once upon a time, it was only primitive, barbaric, backwards cultures that left newborn babies outside to die when they were imperfect. Now so-called civilised society is already planning to do the same.