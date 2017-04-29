Snowflakes at UK universities want to ban whooping, clapping and cheering

Generation Snowflake isn’t just alive and well in US universities it has infected UK universities as well.

The latest thing they want to ban is whooping, cheering and clapping…and replace them with “jazz hands”:

Students who whoop, cheer and clap should face “consequences” because they are excluding deaf people, delegates at the National Union of Students conference said. Audience members were repeatedly warned that they must cease whooping to express support for a speaker, because it has a “serious impact” on the accessibility of the conference. Delegates at the NUS annual conference in Brighton were encouraged to use “jazz hands” instead of clapping – where students wave their hands in the air – as this is deemed a more inclusive form of expression. Estelle Hart, an NUS elections committee member who was chairing a session on Thursday, told students: “No whooping, it does have a serious impact on some delegates ability to access conference.” She later gave another “gentle reminder not to whoop”. Shelly Asquith, the NUS vice president for welfare, returned to the theme, telling delegates: “We’ve had a number of requests that people stop whooping”. The Durham University student union proposed a motion at the conference that would see clapping and whooping banned at all future NUS events. The motion noted that “access needs of disabled students are disregarded/overlooked in terms of conference member behaviour and NUS structures” adding that this can lead to the “safety and wellbeing” of disabled students being compromised.

Yeah? Have they thought about the safety and wellbeing of blind people who would be unable to see jazz hands?

The motion calls for “reduced cheering or unnecessary loud noises on conference floor, including whooping and clapping” and warns of “consequences for those who ignore this requirement”. In the past, NUS events have banned clapping on the grounds that it might “trigger anxiety”. What a bunch of snowflakes. Why don’t these pricks just suffocate themselves and do the world a favour. I mean just stop breathing, after all breathing produces vast quantities of CO2…won’t they think of the planet? Then again, these suggestions are so retarded perhaps they were starved of oxygen by holding their breath until someone took them seriously. -The Telegraph