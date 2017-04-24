Something else Breitbart and Whaleoil have in common

Breitbart like Whaleoil uses Shopify for its online store and Shopify is the latest business to be hit by the Social Justice Bullies. Already we have conservative voices being hounded off twitter, censored on facebook and their ad revenue stripped from Youtube. Now Shopify is being attacked by activists for the crime of providing a service to conservative New Media because according to the activists’ conservative Swag is “controversial.”

The attack on Shopify started with the hashtag #DeleteShopify in late January. Shopify is a service that allows businesses to operate their own online stores. Shopify provides the platform which runs behind the scenes.

…When activists discovered Shopify was the platform behind Breitbart’s (reportedly very successful) online store, they called on shop owners to ditch Shopify for what they saw as its passive endorsement of the far-right site. …critics believed that a hashtag campaign could undermine a key source of revenue for Breitbart. In the process, Shopify—a Canadian company—has had to learn the same lesson as so many US tech companies in recent weeks: There’s no such thing as a neutral platform anymore.

…Shopify and its CEO, meanwhile, have held to the notion that it is simply a service, and as such, it should not shut out merchants based on their beliefs. “Shopify operates as a neutral platform that supports the right to free speech,” a company statement reads. “The hosting of a store is not an endorsement of a store, its products, or its owners.” In case you missed the point, Shopify spells it out: “Shopify does not advertise on Breitbart nor do we endorse them.” That doesn’t seem to have mollified Shopify’scritics. A petition demanding that Shopify stop doing business with Breitbart now has close to 25,000 signatures. And Shopify employees have reportedly urged the company to cut ties. …This isn’t the first time that a middleman tech company has found itself in the middle of a political controversy. Several ad-tech companies have cut ties with Breitbart, while Google—the biggest digital advertising operation in the world—says Breitbart does not violate its policies. But now Breitbart is using Shopify to sell “Border Wall Construction Co.” t-shirts. And that puts the e-commerce service in the same bind as Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms faced with the dilemma of how far to let users go before imposing limits. …Shopify itself says it will remove accounts it finds “unlawful, offensive, threatening, libelous, defamatory, pornographic, obscene or otherwise objectionable.” In other words, the company gives itself a lot of room to exercise value judgments. -wired.com

After first appearing to stand up to the activists Shopify later attempted to pacify them by updating its terms of service agreement and including an “Acceptable Use Policy” to control the types of goods and services that shops will be allowed to sell on Shopify-hosted stores.

The move comes after massive public backlash over news that the company was hosting online stores for Brietbart news, Milo Yiannopoulos, and other controversial figures. The new acceptable use policy was added to the company’s website on April 3. A petition with more than 200,000 signatures from people complaining about Shopify’s involvement with the controversial vendors was delivered to the company’s head offices on March 2. “We’ve updated our Terms of Service (ToS) to include an Acceptable Use Policy to provide further clarification on the activities that are prohibited on the Shopify platform,” said Sheryl So, a spokeswoman for Shopify, in an emailed statement when asked about the company’s new policy. The policy appears to take a step back from the company’s former comments which suggested that Shopify didn’t want to get involved in an attempt to define morally appropriate goods and services that can be sold by vendors on its platform. … But some are unsavory (sic) and controversial, and that’s where we’re put to the test,” said Shopify’s chief executive officer Tobi Lutke in an open letter posted on the website Medium in February titled In Support of Free Speech. “To kick off a merchant is to censor ideas and interfere with the free exchange of products at the core of commerce. When we kick off a merchant, we’re asserting our own moral code as the superior one. But who gets to define that moral code? Where would it begin and end? Who gets to decide what can be sold and what can’t? If we start blocking out voices, we would fall short of our goals as a company to make commerce better for everyone. Instead, we would have a biased and diminished platform. “Products are a form of speech, and free speech must be fiercely protected, even if we disagree with some of the voices.” The acceptable use policy spells out specific guidelines banning “hateful content” as well as “harassment, bullying, defamation and threats.” From the new policy: “You may not offer goods or services, or post or upload Materials, that condone or promote violence against people based on race, ethnicity, color (sic), national origin, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, medical condition or veteran status. “You may not offer goods or services, or post or upload materials, that harass, bully, defame or threaten a specific individual.” However, critics of the company are already arguing that the policy doesn’t do enough. The interest group SumOfUs, which compiled and delivered the 200,000 signature petition, pointed to websites such as Brietbart and Swag By Milo as examples of stores that appear to be in breach of the acceptable use policy. Swag By Milo is owned by Yiannopoulos and features t-shirts stating “White Privilege” and “Feminism is Cancer.” -ottawasun.com