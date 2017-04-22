Spot on Seymour

David Seymour comments on Jim Bolger’s bewildered rant against neoliberalism:

Jim Bolger is now parroting online social justice warriors, complaining about ‘neo-liberalism’. He is wrong that neoliberalism has led to inequality globally, global absolute poverty recently fell below 10 per cent for the first time in history. When Mr Bolger was first elected, it was 37 per cent.

He is wrong about inequality in New Zealand. According to the Ministry of Social Development, hardly an organ of the radical right, inequality of consumption between New Zealand households has barely changed since the Household Labour Force Survey began in 1982. Where we have become more unequal is in the housing market. The poorest 10 per cent of households paid only 27 per cent of their income on housing when Mr Bolger was elected, but it has since doubled to 54 per cent.

If Jim Bolger wants to apologise, he should apologise for the land use planning laws his government put in place, for it is they that have impoverished a generation of poor and Maori New Zealanders.