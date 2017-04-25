SST responds to bad wog story

The Sensible Sentencing Trust isn’t very happy about a multiple sex offender escaping deportation:

The Sensible Sentencing Trust is astounded that Ali Abdul Ali Akbari, a refugee from Afghanistan with two convictions for sexual offending – including five offences against girls aged 8 and 10 – almost certainly his children or grandchildren – has not only been granted parole, but spared from deportation. The reasons for both decisions have not been made public and are unknown.

“Joining the dots, it would seem that this man has been given special treatment because of assistance he gave to New Zealand forces in Afghanistan prior to his arrival here in 2012” said Sensible Sentencing child abuse spokesman Scott Guthrie.

“While we accept that New Zealand may have owed this man a debt, how has he responded to our granting him and his family refuge? By indecently assaulting a woman not six months after his arrival, and then, to add insult to serious injury, sexually assaulting two young girls while on bail for the first offence. While he might – just might – have deserved a second chance, his offending while on bail should have ensured his deportation after serving his sentence” Guthrie said. “If this man was a Pacific Islander, he would almost certainly have been deported without any consideration of his personal circumstances.”

“Not only has he escaped deportation, but the Parole Board released him early, on his first application, despite having done no sex offender programs while in prison. What makes things worse is his age, 58 – middle aged sex offenders have a very high rate of reoffending, and the Parole Board must know that” Guthrie said.

“Parole is very rarely granted on a first application, especially for a sex offender who has reoffended on bail. Why did the Parole Board release him on first application? What submissions were made on his behalf?”

“There is obviously a reason this man is being treated with kid gloves. At the very least, we say the public is entitled to know why an offender we would normally deport without hesitation is being allowed to stay here, almost certainly, given his record, to reoffend either against adult females or children.”

“To borrow a quote from the Leader of the Opposition, this decision stinks to high heaven. The authorities are treating the public like mushrooms – kept in the dark and fed manure. This is simply unacceptable, and we call upon the relevant authorities to explain the seemingly inexplicable” said Guthrie.