The story of Jacindarella – Part Two

Since the mirror encounter earlier, Jacindarella’s day had been a blur as she mused about bridge building and what she might learn with her next visit. As soon as she reasonably could, Jacindarella made her way back again to the strange and magic rest room. Standing at the sink washing her hands, the Magic Mirror rippled and shimmered once again, leaving more words for Jacindarella to recite again…

“Mirror Mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?”

Once again the Magic Mirror shimmered briefly to reveal an Election Ball room Gala event filled with all kinds of people in their finery, being jovial, raucous laughter booming over the constant hubbub of dozens of competing conversations, all competing against the music and all mixed with an air of long-awaited, excited anticipation…

“Oh Magic Mirror, It’s like I’m right there, like I’m a GoPro on someone’s shoulder seeing everything”

“Oh but you are right there Jacindarella, that’s a future you you’re seeing and all those suiters at the Election Ball are wanting to dance with you.”

“Magic Mirror who is that cheeky darkie in the black singlet and tie, lobbing spit balls at the young chap in the ghastly yellow jacket?”

“That’s Hone Schmitz. His Korowai is said to be made from the finest of pirated Deutsche Marks. He’s also got plenty of policies for rent… so if you don’t like one, he’s got plenty of others. He might be of interest to you at the end of the Ball if you can’t nail yourself a silver fox for a lengthy tango. And the guy in yellow – he’s got absolutely nothing for you. He believes in people taking personal responsibility and people meeting some form of social contract for the hand-outs they’re given. And his team even believe in less taxes also. Even less than a 50% personal tax rate. See… so like I told you, completely unsuitable.”

“Oh how horrid Magic Mirror, can’t you show me something better, something nicer? Who is the guy with the cage full of cats and what happened to his lip?”

“That Jacindarella, is Gareth. He’s never been a leader of a worldwide socialist movement though, but he does admire North Korea, so there is some potential there as a dance partner. That thing on his lip is called a moustache… they’re not the sole domain of women from Greenpeace and the political Left you should know… and you really should get out in public more, asking questions like that.”

“Magic Mirror, is he like the other Gareth I know who uses tax payer funds to fly around the country, creating the largest carbon footprint in Parliament, just so he can annoy and harangue voters about carbon footprints?”

“Well Jacindarella, he’s not that full of hypocrisy. Not yet anyway. No one does hypocrisy like the political Left, but he’s obviously willing to learn, as he’s trying to get into Parliament… And it does look like he’s giving you the glad eye indeed… err, actually no, it looks like he might have just squirted tomato sauce in his eye instead of on his pie… He does have his own statue though, he’s so prominent. I’ll show it to you next visit, as I’m sure your being missed somewhere.”

And with that, the mirror returned once more to just an ordinary looking mirror.

– blokeintakapuna