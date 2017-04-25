Stupid Labour shoved back in their box after attacking journalist

When Labour released their “Ready to Work” policy, like most of their policies, it was destroyed in moments because smart reporters did some homework and worked out Labour was beng cute with their numbers.

Labour complained to the Broadcasting Standards Authority about the article…and lost.

An item on 1 News reported on the Labour Party’s ‘Ready for Work’ policy, which offered unemployed young people employment on the minimum wage in environmental and community projects for six months. The item reported that, according to Labour, the scheme would cost $60 million per year for 10,000 participants. However, the $60-million sum was actually ‘based on participants taking up the scheme for just four months, not the promised six’. The Authority did not uphold a complaint that the item was based on inaccurate and unsubstantiated conclusions made by the reporter featured in the item, which was misleading and damaged the credibility of the Labour Party. The reporter’s comments, while critical, were not inaccurate or misleading, and it is an important function of the media to comment critically on political party policy in the lead up to an election period. Labour was given sufficient opportunity to consider the reporter’s comments and to put forward its views, both during the 1 News item and in considerable coverage in other media at the time. Not Upheld: Accuracy, Fairness, Balance

This is yet another example of dopey and wrong-headed decision making by Andrew Little and his office. Mike Jaspers is a seasoned professional and he should have known better. One can only assume he was ordered to make the complaint.

Labour have been made to look precious and doctrinaire and ultimately completely retarded by being so thin-skinned about this. Andrew Little is made to look even worse as his leadership continues to come under pressure now his deputy is out polling him.

