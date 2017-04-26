Supermarket bulk scam

Buyer beware – bulk bins are not the bargain you may believe. Despite what many consumers may assume, the Herald found packaged products were almost always cheaper than their brandless, bulk bin counterparts and some were just a fraction of the price. Of the sixteen products compared at New World Victoria Park, Pak’n Save Mt Albert and Countdown Ponsonby, only sunflower seeds were cheaper loose, and only at Countdown where they were on special.

Hands up if you are one of the people who never price-check the per-100-gram price at the bulk bins.

Zero waste campaigner Hannah Blumhardt said although she could see why people would assume bulk food would be cheaper, bulk buying was not a competitive market and so prices didn’t need to be low. Blumhardt and her partner, Liam Prince, have been waste-free for two-and-a-half years and teach others, like Thompson, how to live waste-free as well. “One thing [we] have found, after living without throwing rubbish away, is how thoroughly normalised disposability is in our society,’ she said. “As a result, major grocery outlets have little incentive to really encourage or cater to less wasteful shopping.” Representatives for both supermarket brands said prices reflected that the quality in bulk bins was often higher than packaged items, and self-service-style added extra hygiene costs. “With bulk bins there are additional costs for supermarkets to maintain health and safety, manage product wastage due to cross-combination between bins and the spills arising from self-service,” said Countdown spokesman James Walker.

Not that I’m the kind to do a lot of shopping, but I had occasion to be in Bin Inn and that didn’t look particularly cheap either. The whole “bulk buy” thing seems to be a scam for those who can’t do some simple arithmetic in their heads.

Retails do all sorts of nasty tricks, like two 500g boxes being cheaper than one 1kg box. Always do the maths.

– Tess Nichol, NZ Herald