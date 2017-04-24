A common symbol of Islam is currently a Jewellery trend here in New Zealand

Yesterday my daughter and I went shopping at the Albany mall. The mall has all the jewellery stores in one area so you can easily visit 5 of them quickly. As we looked through everything on display in each shop I kept seeing, again and again, the same symbols of a crescent moon and a star in necklaces and earrings.

When we finished looking at the high-end jewellery stores we went to look at costume jewellery at Lovisa and again I saw item after item with the crescent moon and star design. I did some research and apparently, jewellery incorporating Islamic religious symbols is known as the latest Celestial trend!

I wonder how many fashionable young women realise what they are wearing?

I have never seen them in New Zealand shops but it is possible to purchase these Buddhist religious symbols on jewellery yet strangely it has never become a fashion trend here in New Zealand despite the religion’s peaceful history.

This year because it is a ” Celestial trend” hundreds of New Zealand women will be ignorantly wearing a religious symbol from a religion founded by a warlord who took sex slaves, tortured and raped and stole, and married a six-year-old girl having penetrative sex with her when she was only nine.

They are ignorant of the true meaning of the Islamic religious symbol yet not one of them would be seen dead wearing an ancient religious symbol from a peaceful religion like Buddhism because they associate it with a political ideology that hated the Jews and tried to wipe them off the face of the earth.

How ironic is that?