Tax breaks my arse

Geez. We all knew Crusher has no soul, but this is cold.

Flood-affected businesses in the Bay of Plenty are being given tax breaks to help them get back on their feet. Revenue Minister Judith Collins says Inland Revenue will cancel late filing and late payment penalties, and businesses will be able to apply for early refunds on tax already paid.

Late filing and late payment penalties will be cancelled, and you can BEG for the department to let you have money they rightfully owe you in case of a refund. Boy. Can’t you just feel the warm fuzzies?

Cabinet minister Anne Tolley, who is in charge of the relief operation, says businesses in the region have enough to deal with without worrying about their tax obligations.

Ah, but they still have to pay all of it. Late or not.

Those aren’t tax breaks. That’s just being a reasonable human being in the face of a natural disaster by not applying penalties.

– NZN via Yahoo! News