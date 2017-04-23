The expense of being a woman

Auckland gynaecologist Dr Sylvia Rosevear says with time, attitudes have changed and people are now better equipped on how the monthly visit works and some avoid it with contraception.

Monthly visits? Are you bloody kidding me?

Periods made headlines on Wednesday when Pharmac declined an application to have sanitary products subsidised – so what are the true costs? Rosevear said on average women have 480 periods, use 12,000 tampons or pads and spill 14 litres of blood during a woman’s life.

Some visits.

“It is an expense that women have that men don’t have, I suppose,” Rosevear said. “And they are expensive, but do you think nappies should be subsidised?” Rebecca Culver, co-founder of Go With the Flow, which helps women in poverty get sanitary products, certainly does. Culver, who also founded the Just Zilch charity, said one of her volunteers had heavy bleeding due to a medical condition, which kept her at home for about two days a month. “For her, it’s really, really debilitating.” Culver said such people needed sanitary items to be funded or subsidised to make them more accessible.

I get hay fever. That’s an expense that other people don’t have. Should it therefore be funded by Pharmac? It’s not fair that I should have such an expense simply because pollen and my nasal membrane don’t get on. /sarc

Pharmac’s director of operations Sarah Fitt did confirm if applications were made for specific menstrual conditions, “where there is evidence of specific health needs”, these could be considered in future. Menstruation is considered a normal bodily function, the agency said. Pharmac can only fund medicines and medical devices or products which provide “therapeutic benefits relating to a health need”.

On the one hand, a wound that won’t stop bleeding for years on end sounds like a health need to me. But then again, so does uncontrolled sneezing and watery sore eyes. Imagine the danger of having to drive or operate machinery!

Seriously, our world is turning into a bunch of entitled victims trying to get a free ride from people who work hard, earn money and pay taxes.

Worse, the opportunity cost for some women to get free period protection will be that someone else won’t be getting their hip replacement, cancer treatment, or that lovely little girl can’t get dialysis.

Pharmac made the correct choice.

