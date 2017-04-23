“I told you so” is not exploiting a tragedy for political gain

Politicians smeared as extreme right wing by opposition politicians and the Media are the kind of politicians who when their predictions come true have no hesitation rubbing the media and the opposition politicians’ noses in it. ” I told you so,” they quite accurately point out and then continue their campaign to push for the changes and action required to prevent it from happening again.

In response, the Media and the opposition politicians ignore the fact that the ” extreme right politicians” were right and instead criticise them for using a tragedy to promote their cause! Being right about an issue is a bad thing in their eyes if you have the gall (when the predicted bad thing happens) to continue pushing for the changes you wanted in the first place to try to prevent it.Look at Marine Le Pen in France for example.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve on Friday accused far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen of seeking to use the killing of a policeman on Paris’s Champs Elysees for political gain.

Cazeneuve, a Socialist, accused Le Pen of “shamelessly exploiting fear and emotion for purely political ends,” just two days before the first round ofFrance’s presidential election. The head of the anti-immigration National Front (FN) “is seeking, as she does after every tragedy, to take advantage of it”. …In the wake of the attack, Le Pen said “this war against us is ceaseless and merciless,” and charged that the outgoing Socialist government and its rightwing predecessor had “done everything to ensure that we lose” the fight. Le Pen, widely seen as taking the hardest line on security among the candidates, called for France to “immediately” take back control of its own borders from the European Union and deport all foreigners on a terror watchlist. -thelocal.fr French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen launched a tirade against Islam after the latest terror attack in Paris. Suspected Isis supporter Karim Cheurfi, a French national, opened fire with a Kalashnikov on the Champs Elysees, killing a police officer and injuring The gunman, who had served 15 years in prison for three attempted murders before being released in 2015, had been under preliminary investigation for terrorism and was detained two months ago but “let go” due to insufficient evidence. Reacting to the atrocities, Le Pen called for the Socialist government to “immediately” tighten borders and deport all foreigners on a terror watch list. “Islamism is a monstrous totalitarian ideology that has declared war on our nation, on reason, on civilisation,” the Front National leader said in Paris.

“Hate preachers must be expelled, the Islamist mosques closed.” She criticised outgoing Socialist President Francois Hollande as “notoriously feeble” and said France was “worn out by inaction”. The shooting came just three days before the first round of France’s presidential election and there has been much speculation that increased security fears could drive voters either to far-right leader Ms Le Pen or centre-right candidate Francois Fillon. -standard.co.uk