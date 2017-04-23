Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Little’s immigration plans collapse under scrutiny
0

On Trump: Hitler didn’t start out nasty either

by Cameron Slater on April 23, 2017 at 12:30pm

This video is actually quite hilarious, so TruthRevolt presents it for your weekend entertainment. Just one sample:

“What do you think Trump is hiding in his tax returns?” the interviewer asks. “A lot of anti-gay stuff,” one protester replies.

“What kind of anti-gay stuff?” is the follow-up question. The answer: “Just, like… I don’t know for sure.”

Enjoy.

 

– Truth Revolt

 

Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.

Print
44%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu