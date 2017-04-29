Try the all you can eat, bursting with flavour Whaleoil diet

Bob used to survive on low-calorie comments and a mainly fact-free diet of unappetising, dumbed down news and celebrity gossip from the mainstream media.

“I read only mainstream news for nine years, and then viewed left-wing blogs for three years after that. For the last couple of years of my mainstream and left-wing blog diet, I was consciously aware of feeling like a sheep. My thinking wasn’t as sharp as it had been before as I was being told what to think day in and day out. A debate wasn’t welcome and if I questioned or disagreed with what I was told I was called far-right, racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, a Nazi and hateful.”

Luckily for Bob, he recently discovered the Whaleoil diet after he commented to a friend how strong and revitalised he seemed and asked him for his secret.

” Mike always seemed so well informed and when we discussed topics at work, he always had fact-based counter arguments and his thoughts were well developed. In comparison, my other colleagues often used insults and personal putdowns and parroted slogans without being able to justify or explain why they believed what they said they believed.”

Bob particularly enjoys the flavour of the Whaleoil diet as it includes spicy ingredients to make his food for thought really pop! Descriptions like bad wogs, road maggots, cock tax, churnalist, fat-bastard tax, hit job, lycra force field and headlines like Pimping the Poor and Crybaby of the Week made his evening’s mind food a truly unique experience.

” I really enjoy the meaty and juicy articles that stimulate my thought processes and encourage me to find out more about a topic. Dining with other fans of the Whaleoil diet ensures a lively discussion and an entertaining night for all.”

For those of you who have not yet subscribed to the Whaleoil diet Bob suggests that you consider the following:

A subscription to the Whaleoil diet is…

ad-free

fat-free

sugar-free

low carb

cholesterol-free

gluten-free

All the writers on the blog are free-range and 100% organic