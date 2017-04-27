If Uber driver who drove to Wellington was a truckie he would have broken the law

Commercial drivers licence holders have to observe strict driving hours rules. This is as much for the safety of the driver as for the general public. Tiredness is a killer.

So, when the media lauded an Uber driver for driving someone from Auckland to Wellington they actually drew attention to his extended driving hours without appropriate breaks. He is now under investigation.

An Uber driver who took an American couple on a nine-and-a-half hour trip from Auckland and Wellington is under investigation by NZTA. New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) confirmed they were investigating the $1033 trip, which the Americans described as a “rescue” after being stranded by Cyclone Debbie, NZME reported. Lisa and Matt Kottke, from Missouri, told NZME that driver Harpal Kang made the 650km trip through the middle of the night while the storm raged. hey reportedly had an appointment they “couldn’t miss” in Wellington, but made it in the nick of time thanks to Kang. A spokeswoman for NZTA said Kang likely broke a rule that requires commercial drivers to take a break every five and a half hours. Several people had complained about the trip to NZTA, prompting the agency to launch an investigation. “As a safety regulator the NZ Transport Agency takes its obligations to ensure that anyone carrying passengers for a living is not putting the public at risk,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “We don’t condone drivers exceeding the permitted working hours or failing to take required breaks. The agency takes its role as a regulator seriously and will take appropriate action where there is non-compliance with the regulatory requirements.”

Good. Driving hour restrictions are there for safety.

An Uber source said drivers were encouraged to take breaks. “Given the flexibility Uber provides, driver partners are free to take breaks whenever they choose and we encourage them to do just that whenever needed,” he said in a written statement. “The safety of our riders and driver-partners is a top priority, and we are clear in our community guidelines that if driver-partners are driving and feel tired, they should take a break. “As the experts say, sleep is the only true preventative measure against the risks of drowsy driving.”

Uber are essentially throwing this guy under the proverbial bus.

If a truck driver had done this they would lose their licence for a month and get a fine of about $1000…which is what he earned from his risky dash through a storm.

