UK snap election – Poll to be held on June 8

Theresa May has called an early election in the UK.

Theresa May has announced a snap general election to give Britain the ‘strong and stable leadership’ needed to deliver Brexit.

Mrs May said weakness in Westminster would weaken her hand in the Brexit negotiations – knowing an election against Jeremy Corbyn could hand her a huge Commons majority.

In her shock announcement, she blasted opposition parties for trying to frustrate Brexit and said she was not prepared to let them ‘endanger the security of millions of working people’.

Speaking on the steps of No 10, Mrs May said Britain needed strong leadership and insisted an early poll was the ‘right approach’ and in the ‘national interest’.

She said: ‘We need a general election and we need it now.’

The Premier made the announcement immediately after a long Cabinet meeting with her top team. MPs will vote on holding the election tomorrow.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly insisted he would vote for an early election even while the polls suggest his party will be decimated by an early poll.

Mrs May said: ‘Our opponents believe that because the government’s majority is extremely small that they can weaken our resolve and persuade us to change course.

‘I am not prepared to let them endanger the security of milions of working people across the country.’

Let us tomorrow vote for an election… and let the people decide.