UN decision puts an Arsonist in charge of the Fire Brigade

If the United Nations was a dog we would have put it down by now. Previously the UN made Human Rights serial abuser Saudi Arabia head of their Human rights council but now they have truly outdone themselves. The Saudis must be laughing themselves to sleep due to the latest example of jiggery-pokery that has elected Saudi Arabia to the UN Women’s rights commission.
