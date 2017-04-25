Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Why is this bad wog still in the country?
0

UN decision puts an Arsonist in charge of the Fire Brigade

by SB on April 25, 2017 at 4:30pm

If the United Nations was a dog we would have put it down by now. Previously the UN made Human Rights serial abuser Saudi Arabia head of their Human rights council but now they have truly outdone themselves. The Saudis must be laughing themselves to sleep due to the latest example of jiggery-pokery that has elected Saudi Arabia to the UN Women’s rights commission.

Saudi Arabia elected to UN women's rights commission

Saudi Arabia elected to UN women’s rights commission© Getty

Saudi Arabia was elected to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

The addition of the Gulf nation was first flagged by UN Watch, a nongovernmental body that monitors the United Nations. The Commission on the Status of Women’s main mission is to assess the challenges to reaching gender inequality, according to the U.N. website.

The organization’s executive director slammed the election, which occurred in a secret vote during the U.N.’s Economic and Social Council.

  -thehill.com

 

Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.

Print
46%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu