When unions get involved, loyalty goes out the window

The REMFs are going on strike, the PSA has called them out.

Hundreds of civilian staff in the New Zealand Defence Force are preparing to take industrial action over pay.

The Public Service Association says the issue is the NZDF’s refusal to negotiate their pay as part of a new collective employment agreement.

The PSA represents about 600 of the defence force’s 2000 civilian staff.

National secretary Glenn Barclay says its members haven’t taken the decision lightly and industrial action is the last resort.

“NZDF civilian staff take their jobs very seriously,” he said.

“But some of our members have not had a pay rise for three years, and many are paid up to $10,000 less than their equivalent roles at other organisations.”

There will be two hours of industrial action in central Palmerston North on Thursday, at Wellington Railway Station on Friday and at Devonport Ferry Terminal in Auckland next Thursday.

As well, staff at Kauri Point in Auckland will not answer phones or reply to emails next Wednesday.