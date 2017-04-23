Want to beat a woman in a hijab? You won’t have to convert to Islam

Beating Muslim women is no longer the sole preserve of their husbands.

A Muslim teen boxer from Minnesota, USA, who hopes to one day compete in the Olympics has won a fight to wear a hijab during matches in the US. Amaiya Zafar will also be allowed to cover her arms and legs in accordance with her religious beliefs while competing in her first sanctioned match this month in Minneapolis under a USA Boxing exemption, The Star Tribune reported. The organisation normally requires boxers to wear a sleeveless jersey and shorts. “This is a big step,” said Nathaniel Haile, her coach.

Yes. And the next step will be to ban males from watching the fight and create Muslim-women-only categories in sport.

The 16-year-old from the Minneapolis suburb of Oakdale was turned away from a fight in Florida in the fall when boxing officials told her she could not wear leggings, long sleeves or her hijab, which is the headscarf worn by some Muslim women. Zafar has been ready to jump into competition for some time. “You get so invested,” she said. “My weight is in the right place. My head is in the game.” Zafar said her goal is to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. She still would have to persuade the international boxing organisation, the AIBA, to allow her to box in her modest attire.

This has to be the most absurd case of wanting to have “modest” sports clothing. Have a look:

Competitors already wear 90% of a hijab by having the safety gear on. Only their arms are exposed, and a small part of their legs.

All this is part of cultural lawfare. And it is only Islam that is insisting the rest of the world adapts to its needs. No other religion dares to force its religious practices on the rest of the community.

And the sad thing is, we let them.

Want to exist in our world? Then adapt to our way of life.

– AP via Stuff