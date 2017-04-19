Why are changes needed?

Some congenitally stupid people in Hamilton are demanding changes to a road intersection.

Something needs to be done to improve a Hamilton intersection before a child gets hit and killed, nearby residents and childcare workers say.

The calls follow a smash at the intersection of Abbotsford and Willoughby streets on Tuesday morning where one car backflipped over a traffic island to land on its roof.

One driver, a man in his late 20s, was treated by ambulance staff after being pulled from the upside down car by childcare workers.

Nearby resident Rebecca Hart-Hay was following behind the tan coloured car on her way to work in the city around 8.15am on Tuesday when she saw the crash.

“The white car was coming through the intersection, hit him and it flipped over the intersection.”

She said the side impact spun the turning vehicle, flipping it back towards where it had come from.

It landed on its roof.

“He was upside down and the people from the kindergarten and another bystander helped pull him out.

“He chucked him on a chair but [the driver] was fine – conscious, talking, fine.”

The man was taken to a nearby ambulance and was treated by paramedics, while the driver of the ute appeared to be uninjured and was helping police with inquiries.

The near miss left Hart-Hay shaken.

“We have so many crashes here it’s notorious. I come out of here every morning and am like ‘dear God stop at the end of the road because no one ever goes 40kmh‘.”

Jo Wade, who works at the childcare centre on the corner of the intersection, said motorists were constantly driving over 40kmh down the street.

“One day this is going to take out a child from Whitiora School or Whitiora Kindergarten, or a parent, because people don’t stop.“