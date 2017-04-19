Why are changes needed?

Some congenitally stupid people in Hamilton are demanding changes to a road intersection.
Something needs to be done to improve a Hamilton intersection before a child gets hit and killed, nearby residents and childcare workers say.
The calls follow a smash at the intersection of Abbotsford and Willoughby streets on Tuesday morning where one car backflipped over a traffic island to land on its roof.
One driver, a man in his late 20s, was treated by ambulance staff after being pulled from the upside down car by childcare workers.
Nearby resident Rebecca Hart-Hay was following behind the tan coloured car on her way to work in the city around 8.15am on Tuesday when she saw the crash.
“The white car was coming through the intersection, hit him and it flipped over the intersection.”
She said the side impact spun the turning vehicle, flipping it back towards where it had come from.
It landed on its roof.
“He was upside down and the people from the kindergarten and another bystander helped pull him out.
“He chucked him on a chair but [the driver] was fine – conscious, talking, fine.”
The man was taken to a nearby ambulance and was treated by paramedics, while the driver of the ute appeared to be uninjured and was helping police with inquiries.
The near miss left Hart-Hay shaken.
“We have so many crashes here it’s notorious. I come out of here every morning and am like ‘dear God stop at the end of the road because no one ever goes 40kmh‘.”
Jo Wade, who works at the childcare centre on the corner of the intersection, said motorists were constantly driving over 40kmh down the street.
“One day this is going to take out a child from Whitiora School or Whitiora Kindergarten, or a parent, because people don’t stop.“
Quite how any changes are going to do anything in this area is beyond me.
Every couple of months there was a crash.
“There’s going to be a major incident where a child is going to get taken out.
“Something needs to happen here with this intersection otherwise someone is going to die.”
She said a roundabout, traffic lights or speed bumps were all options.
Hart-Hay said traffic lights or a roundabout would go a long way towards improving the intersection.
“People don’t realise it’s 40km and it’s quite quiet so people speed down here. But there’s kids that cross there, it’s quite scary.”
For a start the intersection is controlled by compulsory stop signs.
Then the area is a school zone with a clearly sign posted 40km/h zone, as well as traffic calming devices (massive judder bars) signifying the zone.
There already are intersection controls in place that are being ignored by drivers.
If they are already ignoring speed restrictions, traffic calming devices and compulsory stop signs then there is literally nothing you can do to prevent accidents because the people driving around there are obviously too retarded to be behind a wheel. Making changes is just putting even more obstacles in the way of stupid people.
Sometimes I despair at the stupidity of wombles calling for changes when it is clear that there are existing rules and measures in place. Their solution is traffic lights…what will they do then when people run red lights? Who will pay for an expensive solution like that?
As for the suggestion of speed bumps? Have they even bothered to look down the road just 100m?
Did the Waikato Times reporter actually do anything other than interview his keyboard and a couple of whinging idiots?
Perhaps they need something else to be upset about, like Spark/Vodafone.2 Degrees wanting to put a cell site on the corner outside the kindy.
– Waikato Times
