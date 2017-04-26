What will our Islamic overlords threaten us with next?

I am done with rich Islamic countries using their money to control New Zealand. We do business with countries for trade purposes and we are told that we cannot afford to pick and choose who we do business with because business is business.

The reality is that New Zealand grows a conscience and takes the moral high ground when a country has zero or little financial benefit to it. Fiji is one such example. The New Zealand government had no difficulties at all putting sanctions on little old Fiji and telling it what to do and that it wasn’t meeting New Zealand’s high standards of how a country should be run. Contrast that stance with how New Zealand pants after trade from serial human rights abuser Saudi Arabia. It seems that when there is serious money to be made New Zealand’s principles go out the window.

New Zealand allows countries like Saudi Arabia to dictate to us how we slaughter our animals and how we make many of our products because Halal certification equals lucrative trade. In New Zealand, we infidels are forced to eat meat that has had Muslim prayers said over it and was slaughtered by a Muslim male because of the power of the Muslim dollar.

It is just like the current drama about so-called ethical investments. What about ethical trade? Making money off a religious theocracy that hangs gay people from cranes and executes women in the public square by cutting off their heads is not my idea of an ethical trading partner. There is such a thing as blood diamonds yet we have no trouble taking oil from gay killing, head chopping, women oppressing Muslims.

Now yet another Muslim country is telling us what to do and is threatening to take away their business if we don’t do what they want.

Here in New Zealand, we are currently looking into applying new security protocols to protect our citizens from Islamic terrorism. There is one little problem. An Islamic airline is threatening to stop flying to New Zealand if we upstart Kaffirs dare to try to protect ourselves.

We either roll over and bare our throat to show submission and risk it being ripped out or they will no longer do business with us. A strong government would not tolerate this kind of blackmail but do we have a strong government?

Qatar Airways would consider cancelling flights to Auckland if New Zealand follows the United States in banning laptops and other large electronic devices on Middle East flights, its chief executive said on Monday. New Zealand is considering additional security checks on flights from some countries in the Middle East after similar measures were introduced last month by the United States, Britain and Australia. “Well we will have to then measure if it’s really worth us still flying to New Zealand or not,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker told reporters in Dubai.

Imagine those inferior Kaffirs having the gall to want to protect themselves from the terrorists that Islamic countries fund. Time to teach them a lesson that they have no right to protect themselves if it inconveniences superior Muslim businessmen who must have their laptops and other large electronic devices available to them on the flight. Muslim rights are so much more important than kaffirs’ rights to security after all. What makes them think that their lives and safety are more important than our Muslim customers’ rights to play angry birds during a long flight?

Qatar Airways says the decline is manageable, though Emirates said this month it would cut flights on five US destinations from May. New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English said the aviation agency would make a decision on whether to restrict large electronic items independently of the government. “A number of our security partners put those arrangements in place. With this particular proposition there’s a balance between inconvenience for passengers, many of whom live off their laptop, on the one hand, but, on the other hand, it’s making sure that the flying is safe,” English told reporters in Wellington.

What balance? You can not find a balance between inconvenience and death. Safety and life must always come first. Security precautions are inconvenient for everyone. Thanks to Islamic terrorism kaffirs have to endure all kind of inconveniences that they never had to before Islamic terrorism. Money and upsetting a trading partner should never be put before safety. The government should step in if the New Zealand’s aviation agency puts profit before passenger safety. English’s comments show weakness. We are at war and Islamic terrorism is a clear and present danger. In war time the PM cannot leave national security up to private companies.

Transport Minister Simon Bridges told Reuters in an interview in Dubai on Sunday that the Civil Aviation Authority was “assessing the evidence to determine what is appropriate”. …Qatar Airways launched it only New Zealand service in February with direct flights to Auckland from Doha, one of the world’s longest commercially operated scheduled routes. “It’s performing good but you know if we are imposed with bans which would affect our traffic then we will have to reconsider,” al-Baker said. “It is a very expensive route for us to operate.” -Stuff

I say let them cut the flights. It will make New Zealand safer. We don’t need a ban on passengers from terror-ridden countries. Apparently, all we need to do is to threaten to take away their electronics during the flight. Someone should inform President Trump immediately.