A window into the mind of a member of the anti-fascist group ANTIFA

A couple of days ago there was what is being referred to as the “Battle of Berkeley” in America where the anti-Fascist group ANTIFA clashed with a group of pro-Trump supporters. Previously when Free Speech rally marchers have attempted to march peacefully some of them have been badly beaten, sprayed with pepper spray and had objects thrown at them while the police stood by and didn’t intervene.

During the “Battle of Berkeley” once again the Police were instructed to stand by for most of the violence. They did, however, confiscate items that may have used to do violence with such as flags attached to poles before the march.

The police somehow managed to fail to confiscate smoke bombs from members of the ANTIFA group so the pro-Trump supporters were subjected to smoke grenades as well as pepper spray. The violence was not one way though as a female ANTIFA member was seriously assaulted by a male pro-Trump supporter who punched her in the face.

This time the pro-Trump supporters turned up in enough numbers to be able to successfully force the communist ANTIFA group to retreat. (It also helped that the idiots threw the smoke grenades at the Pro-Trump supporters without taking into account the direction the wind was blowing)

One of the members of ANTIFA took to Reddit to write about what happened and it provides a fascinating window into how these activists think.

I have seen quite a bit of media that has come out of Berkeley today, including watching some of a live stream, and it is very troubling. The right was able to hold their own to a large degree against antifascists, in one of the most radical metropolitan areas in the country. They gave as good as they got, and they were able to keep a presence in the streets for hours.

Everything that we have vocalized about the Trump presidency, that it has mobilized racists and fascists, that it emboldens them, that it allows them to present their bigotry as simply another political opinion, is coming true.

In the aftermath of this event, It is time for some serious reflection. Now is not the time to sugar coat the truth, to revel in the feeling of success of a clean punch to a Nazi’s face, but rather to take a step back and ask what organizational steps can take place to stop this from happening again. What tactics can we use to disrupt their events, even when there are similar numbers to our own? What differences must we put down, and alliances we need to create, in the resistance to fascism? My thoughts are with our comrades in the Bay who were injured today. The highest level of respect to you.

Bash the Fash. Now more than ever. -archive