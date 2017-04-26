Wine cooler drinkers shocked a real man drinks beer from a deer skull

Some pansy assed poofs have complained after this video was posted to Speights’ Facebook page.

Beer brand Speight’s has come under fire after shocking footage emerged of a man drinking beer from the head of a decapitated deer.

Footage of the video was posted to the Speight’s Facebook page showing the man opening the deer’s head and using it as a beer funnel to consume his drink.

The video was posted on Friday night, with Speight’s responding to the footage saying: “good on ya mate”.

However, the company has since removed the video following backlash on its social media page.

A number of people have taken to the Speight’s Facebook page slamming the company, with one person saying, “Promoting animal abuse is sick. Wouldn’t touch your beer now with a barge pole NOT KIWI”.

“Hey Speight’s, promoting animal abuse is nothing to be proud of, whether the animal is dead or alive.

Poor form and we have decided to stop drinking your beer as there are plenty of alternatives,” another wrote.