I wonder what the RSA thinks about the Conservative party politicising ANZAC Day

Nothing disgusts me more than politicians politicising ANZAC Day.

Especially by weasels whose eyes are too close together.

Conservative Party Leader, Leighton Baker’s Anzac message to New Zealand.

“The Conservative Party is still here, and we are still continuing the fight. People ask what we are fighting for, well we are actually fighting for exactly the same things that our soldiers fought for in WW1 and WW2 and other wars. We are fighting for our families, we are fighting for our freedom, and we are fighting for democracy.

Years ago in WW1 and 2, our soldiers went offshore and they fought for freedom, democracy and their families. There is another war, and that’s going on right here in New Zealand, right now. We are losing our democracy. In all the citizens initiated referenda we’ve had, no Government, on either side – left or right – has ever listened to or ever acted on the results.

Life is important to all New Zealanders. From birth, through to the grave, we’ve got to value life. That’s part of who we are as New Zealanders. We have always done that and that’s what we fought for.

Our families are being destroyed. We are seeing more and more crime, suicides and addictions. And why is that? Because there is a disconnect within our families. That’s where we believe, as the Conservative Party, we need to focus. We have to focus on the survival of the family.

I would encourage you to get behind the Conservative Party, because our policies are practical, they’re addressing the real issues, and they are real solutions that are not just ‘throw money at it’.

The Conservative Party is a party for all people who want to see a decent society, where we can bring up our children, and our grandchildren, now and into the future.”

The video of Leighton’s Anzac message can be viewed on the Conservative Party website at www.conservativeparty.org.nz