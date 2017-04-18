Word of the day

The word for today is…

corruption (noun) – 1. (a) The act or process of corrupting.

(b) The state of being corrupt.

2. Decay; rot.

Corrupt (adj) – 1. Marked by immorality and perversion; depraved.

2. Venal or dishonest.

3. Containing errors or alterations, especially ones that prevent proper understanding or use.

4. (Archaic) Tainted; putrid.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Mid-14th century, of material things, especially dead bodies, also of the soul, morals, etc., from Latin corruptionem (nominative corruptio), noun of action from past participle stem of corrumpere. Of public offices from early 15th century; of language from late 15th century.