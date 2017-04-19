Word of the day

The word for today is…
frenemy (noun) – A person who is ostensibly friendly or collegial with someone but who is actually antagonistic or competitive.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1950s: blend of friend and enemy.
