Word of the day

The word for today is…
hypozeuxis (noun) – Use of a series of parallel clauses (as in `I came, I saw, I conquered’).
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1580-90; Late Latin from Late Greek, equivalent to Greek hypozeug(nýnai) to put under the yoke ( hypo- hypo- + zeugnýnai to yoke, derivative of zeûgos yoke1) + -sis -sis.
