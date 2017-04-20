Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on April 20, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

hypozeuxis (noun) – Use of a series of parallel clauses (as in `I came, I saw, I conquered’).

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1580-90; Late Latin from Late Greek, equivalent to Greek hypozeug(nýnai) to put under the yoke ( hypo- hypo- + zeugnýnai to yoke, derivative of zeûgos yoke1) + -sis -sis.

 

