Word of the day

The word for today is…
inveterate (adj) – 1. Firmly and long established; deep-rooted.
2. Persisting in an ingrained habit.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Late 14th century, “old,” from Latin inveteratus “of long standing, chronic, old,” past participle of inveterare “become old in,” from in- “in, into” + verb from vetus (genitive veteris) “old”. From early 15th century as “firmly established by long continuance;” from circa 1500, of persons, “hardened, confirmed” (in habit, etc.).
