Word of the day

by Korau on April 22, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

mensch (noun) – A person of integrity and honour.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Person of strength and honor,” 1907, from Yiddish, from German Mensch, literally “man, person,” from Old High German mennisco “human,” from Proto-Germanic adjective *manniska- “human”.

 

