Word of the day

The word for today is…
mensch (noun) – A person of integrity and honour.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Person of strength and honor,” 1907, from Yiddish, from German Mensch, literally “man, person,” from Old High German mennisco “human,” from Proto-Germanic adjective *manniska- “human”.
