Word of the day

The word for today is…
ostensible (adj) – Represented or appearing as such.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1762, “capable of being shown, presentable,” from French ostensible, from Latin ostens-, past participle stem of ostendere “to show, expose to view; to stretch out, spread before; exhibit, display,” from ob “in front of” + tendere “to stretch”. Meaning “apparent, professed” is from 1771.
