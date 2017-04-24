Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Serious shortage of truck drivers
0

Word of the day

by Korau on April 24, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

rebarbative (adj) – Causing annoyance, irritation, or aversion; repellent.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Repellent, unattractive,” 1885, from French rébarbatif (14th century), from barbe “beard,” from Latin barba.

 

Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.

Tagged:
Print
45%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu