Word of the day

The word for today is…
rebarbative (adj) – Causing annoyance, irritation, or aversion; repellent.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Repellent, unattractive,” 1885, from French rébarbatif (14th century), from barbe “beard,” from Latin barba.
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.