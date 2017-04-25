Word of the day

The word for today is…

sententious (adj) – 1. Terse and energetic in expression; pithy.

2. Full of or given to using aphorisms, especially in a pompously moralising manner.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Mid-15th century., “full of meaning,” from Middle French sententieux, from Latin sententiosus “full of meaning, pithy,” from sententia “thought; expression of a thought”. Meaning “addicted to pompous moralising” first recorded 1590s.