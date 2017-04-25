Word of the day

The word for today is…
sententious (adj) – 1. Terse and energetic in expression; pithy.
2. Full of or given to using aphorisms, especially in a pompously moralising manner.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Mid-15th century., “full of meaning,” from Middle French sententieux, from Latin sententiosus “full of meaning, pithy,” from sententia “thought; expression of a thought”. Meaning “addicted to pompous moralising” first recorded 1590s.
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.