Word of the day

by Korau on April 25, 2017 at 6:15am

sententious (adj) – 1. Terse and energetic in expression; pithy.
2. Full of or given to using aphorisms, especially in a pompously moralising manner.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Mid-15th century., “full of meaning,” from Middle French sententieux, from Latin sententiosus “full of meaning, pithy,” from sententia “thought; expression of a thought”. Meaning “addicted to pompous moralising” first recorded 1590s.

 

