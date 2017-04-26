Word of the day

The word for today is…

avarice (noun) – Immoderate desire for wealth; cupidity.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Circa 1300, “inordinate desire of gaining and possessing wealth,” fifth of the seven deadly sins, from Old French avarice “greed, covetousness” (12th century), from Latin avaritia “greed, inordinate desire,” from avarus “greedy, grasping,” adjectival form of avere “crave, long for, be eager,” from Proto-Italic *awe- “to be eager,” from PIE *heu-eh- “to enjoy, consume” (source also of Sanskrit avasa- “refreshment, food,” avisya- “gluttony;” Welsh ewyllys “will;” Armenian aviwn “lust”). In Middle English also of immoderate desire for knowledge, glory, power, etc.; it “has become limited, except in figurative uses, so as to express only a sordid and mastering desire to get wealth”