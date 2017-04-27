Word of the day

The word for today is…
kerfuffle (noun) – A to-do or fuss.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Row, disturbance,” 1970; from 1946 as kafuffle, said to have been used c. 1930 in Canadian English, ultimately from Scottish curfuffle.
