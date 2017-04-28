Word of the day

The word for today is…

latitudinarian (adj) – Holding or expressing broad or tolerant views, especially in religious matters.

(noun) – A member of a group of Anglican Christians active from the 17th through the 19th century who were opposed to dogmatic positions of the Church of England and allowed reason to inform theological interpretation and judgment.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1660s, “characterised by broad-mindedness,” especially in reference to 17th century Episcopal clergymen indifferent to doctrinal details; a pseudo-Latin construction from latitude in its meaning “freedom from narrow restrictions” (circa 1600) + ending as in sectarian, etc. Also as a noun from 1660s. Related: Latitudinarianism “liberality of opinion in religion” (1670s); earlier in that sense was latitudinism (1660s).