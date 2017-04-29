Word of the day

The word for today is…
smattering (noun) – 1. A superficial knowledge of something, especially a language.
2. A small, scattered amount or number.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “A slight or superficial knowledge,” 1530s, verbal noun from smatter.
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.