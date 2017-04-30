Word of the day

The word for today is…
extemporize (verb) – To do or perform (something) without prior preparation or practice.
(In english english extemporise)
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1640s (implied in extemporizing), “to speak ex tempore,” from extempore + -ize.
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.