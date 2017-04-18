Young Labour is looking to the past for the future

On the Young Labour Facebook page they are doing their very best to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. Unfortunately, they have very little to work with and even their positive statements come across as negative. In order to promote Labour’s new housing policy, they wanted to highlight the last time the Labour Party actually did something positive to provide good quality housing for low-income New Zealanders. The example they found was so long ago it could be as easily used by another party to highlight how far from their roots the party has come.

I think Young Labour have accidentally come up with a possible series of memes about Labour to be used this election by the other parties.

I’ll start them all off…