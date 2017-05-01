300 dairy owners marching for better police protection

…shopkeepers in Auckland say violent crime is on the rise and they want police to do something about it. About 300 people marched in Manukau, South Auckland, this afternoon calling for more police patrols and the reopening of closed police stations to help keep them safe. Violent robberies and attacks were happening almost every day but the police often failed to help, rally organiser Sunny Kaushal said. “Whenever you call the police, you do not have police available. The police is under-resourced and under-budgeted.”

That, and the repercussions for these predominant teenage scrotes simply are non-existent. There is no real incentive for them to stop.

Mr Singh, who migrated to New Zealand from India in 2001, said this country no longer felt safer than his home country. Mr Kaushal said he created the Crime Prevention Group to pull together business owners from all ethnicities to send a message to the government. “Let’s all ask the government for an urgent need of setting up a special police task force to deal with rising crime on small businesses, more police on patrols, more powers to police and reopen all the closed police stations,” he said.

Next step? Bribe the local police to look after your shop by paying protection money.

Hey, it works in India.

Okay, I was being facetious. But if I was a dairy owner I’d be offering free coffee and pies to police. If they don’t come when there is a crime, at least they’ll be around more often and are seen to be there.

– RNZ